Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO Sells $5,932,429.37 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.