Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $35.35

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.29 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AU opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
