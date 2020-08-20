Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $35.35

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.29 price objective on the stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.