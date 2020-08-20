Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.54.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

