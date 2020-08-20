Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

