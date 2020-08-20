Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 482,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,037 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

CM opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

