Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.72

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$137.72 and last traded at C$137.43, with a volume of 1230979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$135.90.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$132.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.91.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.91, for a total transaction of C$1,476,738.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,442,919.83. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,879,631.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,062.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.