Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives $22.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of CARR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

