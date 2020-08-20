Charles A. Davis Buys 830,596 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis acquired 830,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,780.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,377,000 after buying an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 241.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 106.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 588,440 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,181,000 after buying an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

