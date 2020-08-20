Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

