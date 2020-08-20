Citigroup Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $540.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $392.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.16.

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day moving average of $325.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

