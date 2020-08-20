Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 56.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 452.5% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

