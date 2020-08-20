Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

