Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Net Margin

