Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III Sells 19,341 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $55.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 48,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

