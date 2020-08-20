Conning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.02 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

