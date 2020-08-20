Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,977 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.