Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 553 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,769,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $373.99 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $405.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

