Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

