Conning Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,770,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,190 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

