Conning Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

