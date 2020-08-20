Conning Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,709 shares of company stock worth $2,169,527 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

