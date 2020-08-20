Conning Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,318,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $479.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.10. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $243.90 and a 52 week high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

