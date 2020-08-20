Conning Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,902 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

