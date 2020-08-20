Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

