Conning Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

MPC stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

