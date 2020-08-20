Conning Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

