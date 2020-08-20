Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Sells $3,870,794.76 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

