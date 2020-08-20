Cowen Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $150.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Cowen from $77.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. CLSA upgraded SEA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $145.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.38. SEA has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $154.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

