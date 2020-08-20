Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

