Credit Suisse Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $530.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.58. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.