CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $289,000 Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $98.45 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Insiders sold 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793 over the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

