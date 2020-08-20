CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $437.22 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total transaction of $2,259,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $23,101,017. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.