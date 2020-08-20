DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRIO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%. Analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $178,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

