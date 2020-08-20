David E. Oreilly Sells 15,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $470.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.73 and a 200-day moving average of $395.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

