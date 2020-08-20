David Zapolsky Sells 1,238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,079.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,437.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,633.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 844.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

