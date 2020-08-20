Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $216.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $189.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.80.

NYSE:DE opened at $192.13 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

