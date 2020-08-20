Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $659.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Denny’s by 23.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $2,094,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 87.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 275,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

