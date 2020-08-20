Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.34 ($21.57).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.94 and a 200-day moving average of €14.10. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

