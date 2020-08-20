Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.34 ($21.57).

DTE stock opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.94 and its 200-day moving average is €14.10.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

