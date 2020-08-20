Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,143,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 511.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

