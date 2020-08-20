Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty’s industrial properties have been witnessing solid demand. The company recently signed a lease for its logistic facilities in the Nashville metro area. In the first two quarters of 2020, the company signed more than 1 million square feet in leases in the Cincinnati metro area. Also, it witnessed healthy rent collections. Apart from the e-commerce boom, supply-chain disruption caused by the pandemic will likely spur demand for incremental inventory storage in the long run. Further, given the company’s robust balance-sheet and solid capacity to offer bulk distribution properties, it is well poised to capitalize on this demand. Also, its shares have outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, the pandemic’s adverse impact on economy will likely affect demand for space in near term. A development boom is concerning.”

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

