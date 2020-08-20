Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1,217.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

