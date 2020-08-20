DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.73.

NYSE:DXC opened at $19.37 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,319 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

