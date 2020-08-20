Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

