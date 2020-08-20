eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $1,504,814.08 in Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

