Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WATT stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,873 shares of company stock valued at $202,999 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Energous by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

