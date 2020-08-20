Enterprise Associates 13 L. New Sells 3,441,846 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

