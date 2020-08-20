EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $304.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.71. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $314.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,692 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

