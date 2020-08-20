Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 42.7% over the last three years.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.