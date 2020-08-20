Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 12-13% to ~$3.39-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.40.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

